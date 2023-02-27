230205-N-JC800-0011 SUBIC BAY (Feb, 5, 2023) – Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Patrick Kantz, assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit ONE (MDSU ONE), works with Sailors from the Philippine Navy (PN) Naval Combat Engineering Brigade (NCEBDE) to detach a wench hook in preparation for familiarization dives during a dive and salvage training exercise, Feb. 5. Commander, Logistics Group/ Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/ CTF 73) is the U.S. Navy’s premiere maritime mobile logistics organization, which supports the 7th Fleet area of operations. COMLOG WESTPAC/ CTF 73 sustains the U.S. Navy’s maritime forces and is responsible for all diving and salvage operations in the Western Pacific along with regional Allies and partners in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2023 Date Posted: 02.28.2023 23:25 Photo ID: 7655672 VIRIN: 230204-N-JC800-0011 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 459.86 KB Location: PH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Anchor Salvage [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Heath Zeigler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.