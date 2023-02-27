230205-N-JC800-0002 SUBIC BAY (Feb, 5, 2023) – Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Patrick Kantz assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit ONE (MDSU ONE), detaches a winch hook in preparation for familiarization-dive operations during a dive and salvage training exercise, Feb. 5. Commander, Logistics Group/ Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/ CTF 73) is the U.S. Navy’s premiere maritime mobile logistics organization, which supports the 7th Fleet area of operations. COMLOG WESTPAC/ CTF 73 sustains the U.S. Navy’s maritime forces and is responsible for all diving and salvage operations in the Western Pacific along with regional Allies and partners in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2023 23:25
|Photo ID:
|7655671
|VIRIN:
|230204-N-JC800-0002
|Resolution:
|5130x3420
|Size:
|470.72 KB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Anchor Salvage [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Heath Zeigler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
