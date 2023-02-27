Anchor Salvage

230205-N-JC800-0022 SUBIC BAY (Feb, 5, 2023) - Navy Diver 1st Class Colby Konopacky, and Navy Diver 1st Class Jon Wiltch, assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit ONE (MDSU ONE), prepare surface supplied diving equipment including the Kirby Morgan 37 (KM37) hard hat during a dive and salvage training exercise, Feb. 5. Commander, Logistics Group/ Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/ CTF 73) is the U.S. Navy’s premiere maritime mobile logistics organization, which supports the 7th Fleet area of operations. COMLOG WESTPAC/ CTF 73 sustains the U.S. Navy’s maritime forces and is responsible for all diving and salvage operations in the Western Pacific along with regional Allies and partners in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler)

