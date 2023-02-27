Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Anchor Salvage [Image 5 of 8]

    Anchor Salvage

    PHILIPPINES

    02.05.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Heath Zeigler 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    230205-N-JC800-0051 SUBIC BAY (Feb, 5, 2023) - Chief Navy Diver Andrew Gose, assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit ONE (MDSU ONE), demonstrates to Filipino Divers from the Philippine Navy (PN) Naval Combat Engineering Brigade (NCEBDE) the functionality of the Kirby Morgan 37 (KM37) hard hat during a dive and salvage training exercise, Feb. 5. Commander, Logistics Group/ Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/ CTF 73) is the U.S. Navy’s premiere maritime mobile logistics organization, which supports the 7th Fleet area of operations. COMLOG WESTPAC/ CTF 73 sustains the U.S. Navy’s maritime forces and is responsible for all diving and salvage operations in the Western Pacific along with regional Allies and partners in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler)

    MDSU ONE
    Philippines
    COMLOG WESTPAC
    dive and salvage

