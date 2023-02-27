Ultrasound Field Portable device components sit on display for students enrolled in the Dwight D. Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy Biotech Seminar during a tour of the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command’s facilities, Fort Detrick, Md., Feb 23, 2023. The USAMRDC team hosted the Eisenhower School students to provide an overview of the U.S. Army’s medical technology development and modernization efforts. The Eisenhower School is tailored for select rising senior government and military personnel and industry executives to develop critical, innovative, and ethical decision makers. (U.S. Army Photo by Cameron E. Parks/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2023 Date Posted: 02.27.2023 13:39 Photo ID: 7652557 VIRIN: 230223-A-XH454-044 Resolution: 1200x800 Size: 653.14 KB Location: FORT DETRICK, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Medical Development Teams Demonstrate Latest Tech During Eisenhower School Visit [Image 18 of 18], by Cameron Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.