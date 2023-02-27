The U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command hosted a group of students with the Dwight D. Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy for an overview of the U.S. Army’s medical technology development and modernization efforts, Fort Detrick, Md., Feb. 23, 2023. During the visit, team members with the U.S. Army’s Medical Materiel Development Activity, Medical Research Institute of Chemical Defense, Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases, the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research and Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs demonstrated the latest in military medical research, technology and devices currently under development for possible future use by the Joint-Forces. (Official U.S. Army Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2023 Date Posted: 02.27.2023 13:39 Photo ID: 7652553 VIRIN: 230223-A-PJ332-094 Resolution: 5289x3519 Size: 11.33 MB Location: FORT DETRICK, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Medical Development Teams Demonstrate Latest Tech During Eisenhower School Visit [Image 18 of 18], by T. T. Parish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.