Army Medical Development Teams Demonstrate Latest Tech During Eisenhower School Visit

U.S. Army Maj. Monica Martin, a laboratory animal veterinarian with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, dissects an anopheles mosquito during a demonstration hosted by the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command, Fort Detrick, Md., Feb. 23, 2023. MRDC hosted the demonstration for students enrolled in the Dwight D. Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy Biotech Seminar as part of a tour of USAMRDS’s facilities. The USAMRDC team hosted the Eisenhower School students to provide an overview of the U.S. Army’s medical technology development and modernization efforts. The Eisenhower School is tailored for select rising senior government and military personnel and industry executives to develop critical, innovative, and ethical decision makers. (U.S. Army Photo by Cameron E. Parks/Released)

