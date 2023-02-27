Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Medical Development Teams Demonstrate Latest Tech During Eisenhower School Visit [Image 9 of 18]

    Army Medical Development Teams Demonstrate Latest Tech During Eisenhower School Visit

    FORT DETRICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Photo by Cameron Parks 

    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA)

    U.S. Army Maj. Mathanraj Packia, biosurveillance officer in charge with United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases, speaks with students enrolled in the Dwight D. Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy Biotech Seminar during a tour of the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command’s facilities, Fort Detrick, Md., Feb 23, 2023. The USAMRDC team hosted the Eisenhower School students to provide an overview of the U.S. Army’s medical technology development and modernization efforts. The Eisenhower School is tailored for select rising senior government and military personnel and industry executives to develop critical, innovative, and ethical decision makers. (U.S. Army Photo by Cameron E. Parks/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Medical Development Teams Demonstrate Latest Tech During Eisenhower School Visit [Image 18 of 18], by Cameron Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    health care
    U.S. Army
    modernization
    innovation
    Joint-Force
    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity

