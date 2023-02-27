Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Medical Development Teams Demonstrate Latest Tech During Eisenhower School Visit [Image 5 of 18]

    Army Medical Development Teams Demonstrate Latest Tech During Eisenhower School Visit

    FORT DETRICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Photo by T. T. Parish 

    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA)

    The U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command hosted a group of students with the Dwight D. Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy for an overview of the U.S. Army’s medical technology development and modernization efforts, Fort Detrick, Md., Feb. 23, 2023. During the visit, team members with the U.S. Army’s Medical Materiel Development Activity, Medical Research Institute of Chemical Defense, Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases, the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research and Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs demonstrated the latest in military medical research, technology and devices currently under development for possible future use by the Joint-Forces. (Official U.S. Army Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 13:39
    Location: FORT DETRICK, MD, US 
    This work, Army Medical Development Teams Demonstrate Latest Tech During Eisenhower School Visit [Image 18 of 18], by T. T. Parish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    health care
    U.S. Army
    modernization
    innovation
    Joint-Force
    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity

