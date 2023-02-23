VMM-162 exercises MV-22 Osprey at MacDill

Marines assigned to the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 162 perform a pre-flight check for an MV-22 Osprey aircraft assigned to the Marine Aircraft Group 26, Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 23, 2023. The MV-22’s mission for the U.S. Marine Corps is the transportation of troops, equipment and supplies from ships and land bases for combat assault and assault support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

