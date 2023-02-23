Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMM-162 exercises MV-22 Osprey at MacDill [Image 7 of 10]

    VMM-162 exercises MV-22 Osprey at MacDill

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Connor Bey, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 162 crew chief, inspects a GAU-17 minigun on an MV-22 Osprey aircraft assigned to the Marine Aircraft Group 26, Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 23, 2023. The VMM-162 visited MacDill as part of a low-altitude tactics exercise that simulated a deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 10:49
    Photo ID: 7652256
    VIRIN: 230223-F-TE518-1008
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 18.06 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMM-162 exercises MV-22 Osprey at MacDill [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

