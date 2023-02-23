U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Philip Langreck, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 162 crew chief, cleans the windshield of an MV-22 Osprey aircraft assigned to the Marine Aircraft Group 26, Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 23, 2023. The VMM-162 visited MacDill as part of a low-altitude tactics exercise that simulated a deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2023 10:49
|Photo ID:
|7652253
|VIRIN:
|230223-F-TE518-1005
|Resolution:
|7820x5213
|Size:
|21.48 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VMM-162 exercises MV-22 Osprey at MacDill [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
