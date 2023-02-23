Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMM-162 exercises MV-22 Osprey at MacDill [Image 2 of 10]

    VMM-162 exercises MV-22 Osprey at MacDill

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Cael O’Keefe, left, and Cpl. Haydn Bradley, crew chiefs assigned to the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 162, shake hands at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 23, 2023. The VMM-162 visited MacDill as part of a low-altitude tactics exercise with MV-22 Osprey aircraft in a simulated deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 10:49
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMM-162 exercises MV-22 Osprey at MacDill [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    Osprey
    USMC
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    MV-22

