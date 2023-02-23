U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Cael O’Keefe, left, and Cpl. Haydn Bradley, crew chiefs assigned to the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 162, shake hands at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 23, 2023. The VMM-162 visited MacDill as part of a low-altitude tactics exercise with MV-22 Osprey aircraft in a simulated deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2023 Date Posted: 02.27.2023 10:49 Photo ID: 7652250 VIRIN: 230223-F-TE518-1002 Resolution: 7513x5011 Size: 16.59 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VMM-162 exercises MV-22 Osprey at MacDill [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.