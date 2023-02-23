U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Haydn Bradley, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 162 crew chief, awaits departure on an MV-22 Osprey aircraft assigned to the Marine Aircraft Group 26, Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 23, 2023. The VMM-162 visited MacDill as part of a low-altitude tactics exercise that simulated a deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2023 Date Posted: 02.27.2023 10:49 Photo ID: 7652255 VIRIN: 230223-F-TE518-1010 Resolution: 6546x4366 Size: 11.71 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VMM-162 exercises MV-22 Osprey at MacDill [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.