USAREUR AF Career Counselor and Retention NCO board, 7-10 Feb 2023, CAB

Board President Sgt. Maj. Matthew Middleton, U.S. Army Europe and Africa senior career counselor, presents the award for the 2023 USAEUR-AF Top Retention NCO of the Year to Staff Sgt. Ciara Mosqueda, 173rd Airborne Brigade, at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Feb. 10, 2023. (Photo by Henri Cambier)

