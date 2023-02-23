Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAREUR AF Career Counselor and Retention NCO board, 7-10 Feb 2023, CAB [Image 15 of 17]

    USAREUR AF Career Counselor and Retention NCO board, 7-10 Feb 2023, CAB

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    02.10.2023

    Photo by Henri Cambier 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Board President Sgt. Maj. Matthew Middleton, U.S. Army Europe and Africa senior career counselor, presents the award for the 2023 USAEUR-AF Top Retention NCO of the Year to Staff Sgt. Ciara Mosqueda, 173rd Airborne Brigade, at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Feb. 10, 2023. (Photo by Henri Cambier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 02:47
    Photo ID: 7651720
    VIRIN: 230210-A-HZ738-0022
    Resolution: 6672x4473
    Size: 4.56 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAREUR AF Career Counselor and Retention NCO board, 7-10 Feb 2023, CAB [Image 17 of 17], by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAREUR AF Career Counselor and Retention NCO board, 7-10 Feb 2023, CAB
    USAREUR AF Career Counselor and Retention NCO board, 7-10 Feb 2023, CAB
    USAREUR AF Career Counselor and Retention NCO board, 7-10 Feb 2023, CAB
    USAREUR AF Career Counselor and Retention NCO board, 7-10 Feb 2023, CAB
    USAREUR AF Career Counselor and Retention NCO board, 7-10 Feb 2023, CAB
    USAREUR AF Career Counselor and Retention NCO board, 7-10 Feb 2023, CAB
    USAREUR AF Career Counselor and Retention NCO board, 7-10 Feb 2023, CAB
    USAREUR AF Career Counselor and Retention NCO board, 7-10 Feb 2023, CAB
    USAREUR AF Career Counselor and Retention NCO board, 7-10 FEB 2023, CAB
    USAREUR AF Career Counselor and Retention NCO board, 7-10 FEB 2023, CAB
    USAREUR AF Career Counselor and Retention NCO board, 7-10 FEB 2023, CAB
    USAREUR AF Career Counselor and Retention NCO board, 7-10 Feb 2023, CAB
    USAREUR AF Career Counselor and Retention NCO board, 7-10 Feb 2023, CAB
    USAREUR AF Career Counselor and Retention NCO board, 7-10 Feb 2023, CAB
    USAREUR AF Career Counselor and Retention NCO board, 7-10 Feb 2023, CAB
    USAREUR AF Career Counselor and Retention NCO board, 7-10 Feb 2023, CAB
    USAREUR AF Career Counselor and Retention NCO board, 7-10 Feb 2023, CAB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TSAE
    USAG Benelux
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogerther
    Career Counselor board

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT