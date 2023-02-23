Board President Sgt. Maj. Matthew Middleton, U.S. Army Europe and Africa senior career counselor, presents the award for the 2023 USAEUR-AF Reserve Component Career Counselor of the Year to Sgt. 1st Class Isaac Casso, reserve component career counselor, at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Feb. 10, 2023. (Photo by Henri Cambier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2023 Date Posted: 02.27.2023 02:47 Photo ID: 7651721 VIRIN: 230210-A-HZ738-0026 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 7.87 MB Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAREUR AF Career Counselor and Retention NCO board, 7-10 Feb 2023, CAB [Image 17 of 17], by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.