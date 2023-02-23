Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAREUR AF Career Counselor and Retention NCO board, 7-10 Feb 2023, CAB [Image 8 of 17]

    USAREUR AF Career Counselor and Retention NCO board, 7-10 Feb 2023, CAB

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    02.08.2023

    Photo by Henri Cambier 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Staff Sgt. Zanyah Kabbaj-Spates, career counselor assigned to the 519th Hospital Center, 30th Medical Brigade, recites the Career Counselor Creed during the 2023 USAEUR-AF Career Counselor of the Year board at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Feb. 8, 2023. (Photo by Henri Cambier)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 02:47
    Photo ID: 7651706
    VIRIN: 230208-A-HZ738-0039
    Resolution: 5504x6592
    Size: 6.41 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAREUR AF Career Counselor and Retention NCO board, 7-10 Feb 2023, CAB [Image 17 of 17], by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TSAE
    USAG Benelux
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogerther
    Career Counselor board

