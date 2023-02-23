Staff Sgt. Zanyah Kabbaj-Spates, career counselor assigned to the 519th Hospital Center, 30th Medical Brigade, recites the Career Counselor Creed during the 2023 USAEUR-AF Career Counselor of the Year board at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Feb. 8, 2023. (Photo by Henri Cambier)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2023 02:47
|Photo ID:
|7651706
|VIRIN:
|230208-A-HZ738-0039
|Resolution:
|5504x6592
|Size:
|6.41 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAREUR AF Career Counselor and Retention NCO board, 7-10 Feb 2023, CAB [Image 17 of 17], by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT