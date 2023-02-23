Board President Sgt. Maj. Matthew Middleton, U.S. Army Europe and Africa senior career counselor, presents the award for the 2023 USAEUR-AF Top Senior Career Counselor of the Year to Master Sgt. Angel Castro, 173rd Airborne Brigade, at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Feb. 10, 2023. (Photo by Henri Cambier)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2023 02:47
|Photo ID:
|7651711
|VIRIN:
|230210-A-HZ738-0018
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|853.32 KB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAREUR AF Career Counselor and Retention NCO board, 7-10 Feb 2023, CAB [Image 17 of 17], by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT