Sgt. 1st Class Dustin Wright, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command senior career counselor, competes in a mystery event during the 2023 U.S. Army Europe and Africa Career Counselor of the Year board at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Feb. 9, 2023. (Photo by Henri Cambier)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2023 02:47
|Photo ID:
|7651708
|VIRIN:
|230209-A-HZ738-0006
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|12.65 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAREUR AF Career Counselor and Retention NCO board, 7-10 FEB 2023, CAB [Image 17 of 17], by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT