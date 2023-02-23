Operator Training

U.S. Army Sgt. Jochuah Kyle, an air defense battle management operator, conducts a class on the Tactical Airspace Integration System to Soldiers assigned to the 185th Aviation Brigade, Task Force Talon, as the unit prepares to deploy to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The 185th AV BDE, is comprised of units from 11 states' Army National Guard including New York, Illinois, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Vermont, Maine and Mississippi. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Hamann)

