    Preflight Check [Image 4 of 6]

    Preflight Check

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Hamann  

    185th Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Gary Cooley, center, a Black Hawk helicopter pilot assigned to the 3rd General Aviation Support Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment, Massachusetts Army National Guard, conducts a preflight briefing with crew members February 25, 2023 at Fort Hood, Texas. The 3-126th GSAB, assigned to the 185th Aviation Brigade, Mississippi Army National Guard, is preparing to deploy to support operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Hamann)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2023
    Date Posted: 02.26.2023 12:29
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Preflight Check [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Shane Hamann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    Army Aviation
    National Guard
    MSARNG
    MAARNG

