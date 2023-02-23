Preflight Check

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Gary Cooley, center, a Black Hawk helicopter pilot assigned to the 3rd General Aviation Support Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment, Massachusetts Army National Guard, conducts a preflight briefing with crew members February 25, 2023 at Fort Hood, Texas. The 3-126th GSAB, assigned to the 185th Aviation Brigade, Mississippi Army National Guard, is preparing to deploy to support operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Hamann)

