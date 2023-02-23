U.S. Army Pfc. Yassine Moussaid and Pfc. Emmitt Gardner, both Black Hawk helicopter mechanics assigned to 1st Attack Helicopter Battalion, 106th Aviation Regiment, Illinois Army National Guard, install ballistic armor panels to the floor of a UH-60M Black Hawk at Fort Hood, Texas February 25, 2023. The 1-106th which is assigned to the 185th Aviation Brigade, Mississippi Army National Guard, is preparing to deploy to support Operations Inherent Resolve, Spartan Shield and New Normal. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Hamann)

