    Armor Up [Image 5 of 6]

    Armor Up

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Hamann  

    185th Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Pfc. Yassine Moussaid and Pfc. Emmitt Gardner, both Black Hawk helicopter mechanics assigned to 1st Attack Helicopter Battalion, 106th Aviation Regiment, Illinois Army National Guard, install ballistic armor panels to the floor of a UH-60M Black Hawk at Fort Hood, Texas February 25, 2023. The 1-106th which is assigned to the 185th Aviation Brigade, Mississippi Army National Guard, is preparing to deploy to support Operations Inherent Resolve, Spartan Shield and New Normal. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Hamann)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2023
    Date Posted: 02.26.2023 12:29
    Photo ID: 7651170
    VIRIN: 230225-A-MX357-414
    Resolution: 5466x3976
    Size: 10.38 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Armor Up [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Shane Hamann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

