    Windshield Repair [Image 2 of 6]

    Windshield Repair

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Hamann  

    185th Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. Matthew Tebrugge and Spc. Isabelle Barriball, both assigned to the 1st Attack Helicopter Battalion, 106th Aviation Regiment, Illinois Army National Guard, remove a damaged windshield from a UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter February 25, 2023 at Fort Hood, Texas. The 1-106th AHB, assigned to the 185th Aviation Brigade, Mississippi Army National Guard, is preparing to deploy to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to support Operations Inherent Resolve, Spartan Shield and New Normal. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Hamann)

