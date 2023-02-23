U.S. Army Sgt. Matthew Tebrugge and Spc. Isabelle Barriball, both assigned to the 1st Attack Helicopter Battalion, 106th Aviation Regiment, Illinois Army National Guard, remove a damaged windshield from a UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter February 25, 2023 at Fort Hood, Texas. The 1-106th AHB, assigned to the 185th Aviation Brigade, Mississippi Army National Guard, is preparing to deploy to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to support Operations Inherent Resolve, Spartan Shield and New Normal. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Hamann)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2023 12:29
|Photo ID:
|7651167
|VIRIN:
|230225-A-MX357-294
|Resolution:
|5160x3700
|Size:
|6.59 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Windshield Repair [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Shane Hamann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
