Traffic Control

U.S. Army Army Staff Sgt. Andrew Hinxman and Sgt. Sadai Howard, air traffic controllers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment, Massachusetts Army National Guard, conduct operations at Fort Hood, Texas February 21, 2023. The 3-126th GSAB, assigned to the 185th Aviation Brigade, Mississippi Army National Guard, is preparing to deploy to support operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Hamann)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2023
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
