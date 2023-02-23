Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forward Tiger 23: Moody Proves ACE concept in St. Croix [Image 14 of 14]

    Forward Tiger 23: Moody Proves ACE concept in St. Croix

    VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    02.24.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Courtney Sebastianelli 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 317th Airlift Wing, prepares for a flight from the Luis Muniz Marin International Airport in Carolina, Puerto Rico, Feb. 24, 2023. The 317th Airlift Wing provided air mobility support during exercise Forward Tiger. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Courtney Sebastianelli)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.26.2023 07:02
    Photo ID: 7651051
    VIRIN: 230224-F-NU502-1022
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 12.81 MB
    Location: VI
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Forward Tiger 23: Moody Proves ACE concept in St. Croix [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Courtney Sebastianelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACC
    AFSouth
    Agile Combat Employment
    Forward Tiger 23

