U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Maegan Gonzales, 75th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member, looks out the window of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during exercise Forward Tiger, Feb. 24, 2023. Gonzales flew from the Luis Muniz Marin International Airport in Carolina, Puerto Rico to a contingency location in Saint Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Courtney Sebastianelli)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2023 07:03
|Photo ID:
|7651045
|VIRIN:
|230224-F-NU502-1042
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|9.36 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Forward Tiger 23: Moody Proves ACE concept in St. Croix [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Courtney Sebastianelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT