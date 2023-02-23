Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forward Tiger 23: Moody Proves ACE concept in St. Croix [Image 8 of 14]

    Forward Tiger 23: Moody Proves ACE concept in St. Croix

    UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Courtney Sebastianelli 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Maegan Gonzales, 75th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member, looks out the window of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during exercise Forward Tiger, Feb. 24, 2023. Gonzales flew from the Luis Muniz Marin International Airport in Carolina, Puerto Rico to a contingency location in Saint Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Courtney Sebastianelli)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Forward Tiger 23: Moody Proves ACE concept in St. Croix [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Courtney Sebastianelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Forward Tiger 23: Moody Proves ACE concept in St. Croix
    ACC
    AFSouth
    Agile Combat Employment
    Forward Tiger 23

