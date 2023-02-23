Forward Tiger 23: Moody Proves ACE concept in St. Croix

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Maegan Gonzales, 75th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member, looks out the window of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during exercise Forward Tiger, Feb. 24, 2023. Gonzales flew from the Luis Muniz Marin International Airport in Carolina, Puerto Rico to a contingency location in Saint Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Courtney Sebastianelli)

