Forward Tiger 23: Moody Proves ACE concept in St. Croix

U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Carol Roundy, 822nd Base Defense Squadron contingency location commander, and Joyce Johnbaptiste, Saint Croix Airport customer service representative smile for a photo during exercise Forward Tiger at the Henry E. Rohlsen Airport in Saint Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, Feb. 24, 2023. Throughout the exercise the Dominican Republic Air Force, Jamaica Defense Force and the United States Air Force will train together to promote seamless interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Courtney Sebastianelli)

