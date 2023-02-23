U.S. Air Force Capt. Grace Herrman, A-10C Thunderbolt II pilot (right), 1st Lt. Pablo Manceaux, A-10C Thunderbolt II pilot (center) and Benjamin Saldana Jr., Saint Croix operations coordinator, smile for a photo during exercise Forward Tiger at the Henry E. Rohlsen Airport in Saint Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, Feb. 24, 2023. Throughout the exercise the Dominican Republic Air Force, Jamaica Defense Force and the United States Air Force will train together to promote seamless interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Courtney Sebastianelli)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2023 Date Posted: 02.26.2023 07:03 Photo ID: 7651047 VIRIN: 230224-F-NU502-1125 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 11.64 MB Location: VI Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Forward Tiger 23: Moody Proves ACE concept in St. Croix [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Courtney Sebastianelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.