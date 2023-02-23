A pair of U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II’s assigned to the 75th Fighter Squadron and a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 317th Airlift Wing sit at the Henry E. Rohlsen Airport in Saint Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, Feb. 24, 2023. Throughout the exercise the Dominican Republic Air Force, Jamaica Defense Force and the United States Air Force will train together to promote seamless interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Courtney Sebastianelli)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2023 Date Posted: 02.26.2023 07:04 Photo ID: 7651039 VIRIN: 230224-F-NU502-1225 Resolution: 5122x3051 Size: 9.35 MB Location: VI Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Forward Tiger 23: Moody Proves ACE concept in St. Croix [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Courtney Sebastianelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.