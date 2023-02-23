Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forward Tiger 23: Moody Proves ACE concept in St. Croix [Image 2 of 14]

    Forward Tiger 23: Moody Proves ACE concept in St. Croix

    VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    02.24.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Courtney Sebastianelli 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    A pair of U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II’s assigned to the 75th Fighter Squadron and a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 317th Airlift Wing sit at the Henry E. Rohlsen Airport in Saint Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, Feb. 24, 2023. Throughout the exercise the Dominican Republic Air Force, Jamaica Defense Force and the United States Air Force will train together to promote seamless interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Courtney Sebastianelli)

    Forward Tiger 23: Moody Proves ACE concept in St. Croix
    ACC
    AFSouth
    Agile Combat Employment
    Forward Tiger 23

