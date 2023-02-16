Robins Air Force Base, Ga. -- Col. Keith McGuire, left, 461st Operations Group commander, receives the unit guidon from Lt. Col. Joseph Maruska, right, 16th Airborne Command and Control Squadron commander, during the squadron’s inactivation ceremony at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 16, 2023. The squadron’s inactivation follows the Air Force’s decision to divest the E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System aircraft fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Rodney Speed)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2023 Date Posted: 02.23.2023 11:56 Photo ID: 7646182 VIRIN: 230216-F-DO607-9100 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 1.91 MB Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 16th ACCS 27-year history comes to a close at Robins [Image 5 of 5], by Rodney Speed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.