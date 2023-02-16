Robins Air Force Base, Ga. -- Col. Keith McGuire, left, 461st Operations Group commander, and Lt. Col. Joseph Maruska, right, 16th Airborne Command and Control Squadron commander, furl and case the unit guidon during the squadron’s inactivation ceremony at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 16, 2023. The squadron flew the E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System aircraft and provided ground surveillance and battle management to combatant commanders worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Rodney Speed)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2023 Date Posted: 02.23.2023 11:56 Photo ID: 7646167 VIRIN: 230216-F-DO607-9119 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 2.14 MB Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 16th ACCS 27-year history comes to a close at Robins [Image 5 of 5], by Rodney Speed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.