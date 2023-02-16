Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    16th ACCS 27-year history comes to a close at Robins [Image 3 of 5]

    16th ACCS 27-year history comes to a close at Robins

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Photo by Rodney Speed 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Robins Air Force Base, Ga. -- Lt. Col. Joseph Maruska, right, 16th Airborne Command and Control Squadron commander, and Col. Keith McGuire, left, 461st Operations Group commander, attaches the Air and Space Outstanding Unit Award to the unit guidon during 16th ACCS inactivation ceremony at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 16, 2023. The unit flew the E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System aircraft and was awarded the citation for exceptionally meritorious conduct in direct support of combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Rodney Speed)

