16th ACCS 27-year history comes to a close at Robins

Robins Air Force Base, Ga. –Retired Col. Clark Kelly, left, first commander of the 16th Air Command and Control Squadron, and Lt. Col. Keith McGuire, final commander of the 16th ACCS greet each other during the unit’s inactivation ceremony at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 16, 2023. During the squadrons 27-year history at Robins it flew over 5,030 combat sorties, provided 51,138 intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance hours, earned eight Headquarters Air Force Air Battle Management Aircrew of the Year awards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Rodney Speed)

