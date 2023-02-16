Robins Air Force Base, Ga. –Retired Col. Clark Kelly, left, first commander of the 16th Air Command and Control Squadron, and Lt. Col. Keith McGuire, final commander of the 16th ACCS greet each other during the unit’s inactivation ceremony at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 16, 2023. During the squadrons 27-year history at Robins it flew over 5,030 combat sorties, provided 51,138 intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance hours, earned eight Headquarters Air Force Air Battle Management Aircrew of the Year awards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Rodney Speed)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2023 11:56
|Photo ID:
|7646174
|VIRIN:
|230216-F-DO607-9157
|Resolution:
|5857x3905
|Size:
|2.08 MB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 16th ACCS 27-year history comes to a close at Robins [Image 5 of 5], by Rodney Speed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
16th ACCS 27-year history comes to a close at Robins
