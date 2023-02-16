Robins Air Force Base, Ga. – Past commanders and command chiefs of the 16th Airborne Command and Control Squadron, in attendance are recognized during the squadron’s inactivation ceremony at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 16, 2023. The unit remained with the National Guard Bureau until Oct. 1, 2011, when the 16th ACCS was reassigned from National Guard Bureau to Air Combat Command’s 461st Air Control Wing at Robins. (U.S. Air Force photo by Rodney Speed)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2023 Date Posted: 02.23.2023 11:56 Photo ID: 7646185 VIRIN: 230216-F-DO607-9143 Resolution: 5716x3810 Size: 1.76 MB Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 16th ACCS 27-year history comes to a close at Robins [Image 5 of 5], by Rodney Speed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.