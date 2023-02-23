U.S. Staff Delegation tours Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

Robert Lenoard, a professional staff member with the Senate Appropriations Commitee left, and U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Christopher Wilmans, an ordnance quality assurance safety observer with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 12, discuss ordnance capabilities during an installation visit to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 23, 2023. The visit was to discuss issues pertinent to national security as well as review U.S. forces posture and capabilities in the Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mitchell Austin)

