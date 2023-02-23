U.S. Staff Delegation tours Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. George Rowell IV, the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) Assistant Wing Commander, left, speaks with Abigail Grace, a professional staff member with the Senate Appropriations Commitee, during an installation visit to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 23, 2023. The visit was to discuss issues pertinent to national security as well as review U.S. forces posture and capabilities in the Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mitchell Austin)

