Staff members with the Senate Appropriations Commitee and Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni representatives tour an F-35B Lightning II static display during an installation visit to MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 23, 2023. The visit was to discuss issues pertinent to national security as well as review U.S. forces posture and capabilities in the Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mitchell Austin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2023 Date Posted: 02.23.2023 03:45 Photo ID: 7645695 VIRIN: 230223-M-MY099-227 Resolution: 6270x3527 Size: 13.2 MB Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Staff Delegation tours Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni [Image 15 of 15], by Cpl Mitchell Austin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.