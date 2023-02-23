Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Staff Delegation tours Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni [Image 2 of 15]

    U.S. Staff Delegation tours Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    02.23.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Mitchell Austin 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Staff members with the Senate Appropriations Commitee and Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni representatives discuss harbor capabilities during an installation visit at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 23, 2023. The visit was to discuss issues pertinent to national security as well as review U.S. forces posture and capabilities in the Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mitchell Austin)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023
    Photo ID: 7645691
    VIRIN: 230223-M-MY099-770
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Representatives
    U.S. Government
    Staff Delegation
    Capabilities Tour

