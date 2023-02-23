Staff members with the Senate Appropriations Commitee view the installation’s flightline during a visit to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 23, 2023. The visit was to discuss issues pertinent to national security as well as review U.S. forces posture and capabilities in the Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mitchell Austin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2023 Date Posted: 02.23.2023 03:58 Photo ID: 7645692 VIRIN: 230223-M-MY099-1034 Resolution: 6270x3527 Size: 12.95 MB Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Staff Delegation tours Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni [Image 15 of 15], by Cpl Mitchell Austin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.