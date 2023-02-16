Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USFK Command Sgt. Major Jack Love Visits Osan Air Base [Image 5 of 5]

    USFK Command Sgt. Major Jack Love Visits Osan Air Base

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.16.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jack Love, U.S. Forces Korea Senior Enlisted Advisor, receives a 51st Medical Group (MDG) Patch from U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Johnathan Doran, 51st MDG flight and operational medicine technician during his visit at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 16, 2023. Doran was selected as a 51st MDG outstanding performer and coined by Love for his efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.21.2023 23:18
    Photo ID: 7643662
    VIRIN: 230216-F-YU621-406
    Resolution: 4645x3091
    Size: 4.18 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USFK Command Sgt. Major Jack Love Visits Osan Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USFK Command Sgt. Major Jack Love Visits Osan Air Base
    USFK Command Sgt. Major Jack Love Visits Osan Air Base
    USFK Command Sgt. Major Jack Love Visits Osan Air Base
    USFK Command Sgt. Major Jack Love Visits Osan Air Base
    USFK Command Sgt. Major Jack Love Visits Osan Air Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    CFC
    UNC
    USFK
    51st Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT