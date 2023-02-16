USFK Command Sgt. Major Jack Love Visits Osan Air Base

Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jack Love, U.S. Forces Korea Senior Enlisted Advisor, receives a 51st Medical Group (MDG) Patch from U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Johnathan Doran, 51st MDG flight and operational medicine technician during his visit at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 16, 2023. Doran was selected as a 51st MDG outstanding performer and coined by Love for his efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

