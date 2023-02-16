U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 51st Medical Group showcase their Tactical Combat Casualty Care training during Command Sgt. Maj. Jack Love’s, U.S. Forces Korea Senior Enlisted Advisor, visit at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 16, 2023. The electronic dummy used during the demonstration can bleed, move and emit sounds to allow medical personnel to practice lifesaving techniques under realistic circumstances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2023 23:17
|Photo ID:
|7643660
|VIRIN:
|230216-F-YU621-213
|Resolution:
|5430x3613
|Size:
|4.63 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USFK Command Sgt. Major Jack Love Visits Osan Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
