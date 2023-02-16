USFK Command Sgt. Major Jack Love Visits Osan Air Base

Command Sgt. Maj. Jack Love, U.S. Forces Korea Senior Enlisted Advisor, speaks with members assigned to the 51st Medical Group during his visit at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 16, 2023. Following a Tactical Combat Casualty Care demonstration, Love discussed the importance of perseverance and the value of job proficiency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

