USFK Command Sgt. Major Jack Love Visits Osan Air Base

Command Sgt. Maj. Jack Love, U.S. Forces Korea Senior Enlisted Advisor shakes hands with Chief Master Sgt. Matthew Phillips, 694th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group (ISRG) senior enlisted leader, during his visit at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 16, 2023. Phillips gave Love a tour of the 694th ISRG showcasing its mission, capabilities and impact. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

