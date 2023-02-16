U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jack Love, U.S. Forces Korea Senior Enlisted Advisor, visits the 25th Fighter Squadron heritage room at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 16, 2023. During his visit, the 25th FS gave Love a mission briefing highlighting the flight capabilities of the 51st Fighter Wing. Love also serves as the SEA for the United Nations Command and Combined Forces Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2023 Date Posted: 02.21.2023 23:17 Photo ID: 7643657 VIRIN: 230216-F-YU621-523 Resolution: 5517x3671 Size: 5.5 MB Location: KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USFK Command Sgt. Major Jack Love Visits Osan Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.