Senator Patty Murray visits NASWI’s VAQ-129

230217-N-AN659-1005 NAVAL AIR STATION WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. –U.S. Navy Lt. Lyndsay Evans, Electronic Warfare Officer, talks to U.S. Senator Patty Murray about the EA-18G Growler at Naval Air Station (NAS) Whidbey Island, Feb. 17, 2023. Murray visited NAS Whidbey to congratulate Evans and Lt. Peggy Dente, a EA-18G Growler pilot for Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129, for making history as part of the first-ever all-women flyover at the 2023 Super Bowl (Super Bowl LVII.) (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacquelin Frost.)

