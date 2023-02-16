Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senator Patty Murray visits NASWI's VAQ129

    Senator Patty Murray visits NASWI’s VAQ129

    OAK HARBOR, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jacquelin Frost 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    230217-N-AN659-1002 NAVAL AIR STATION WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. – U.S. Senator Patty Murray speaks with Lt. Peggy Dente (left,) a pilot attached to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129, the “Vikings,” and Lt. Lyndsay Evans, an Electronic Warfare Officer, inside VAQ-129’s hanger at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island (NASWI), Feb. 17, 2023. Murray visited NAS Whidbey Island to congratulate Dente and Evans for making history as part of the first-ever all-women flyover at the 2023 Super Bowl (Super Bowl LVII.) (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacquelin Frost.)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 19:12
    VIRIN: 230217-N-AN659-1002
    Location: OAK HARBOR, WA, US 
    NASWI
    public affairs
    Peggy Dente
    Lyndsay Evans
    Patty Murray
    Super Bowl

