Senator Patty Murray visits NASWI’s VAQ129

230217-N-AN659-1002 NAVAL AIR STATION WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. – U.S. Senator Patty Murray speaks with Lt. Peggy Dente (left,) a pilot attached to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129, the “Vikings,” and Lt. Lyndsay Evans, an Electronic Warfare Officer, inside VAQ-129’s hanger at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island (NASWI), Feb. 17, 2023. Murray visited NAS Whidbey Island to congratulate Dente and Evans for making history as part of the first-ever all-women flyover at the 2023 Super Bowl (Super Bowl LVII.) (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacquelin Frost.)

Date Taken: 02.16.2023 Date Posted: 02.17.2023 Location: OAK HARBOR, WA, US