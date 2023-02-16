Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senator Patty Murray visits NASWI's VAQ-129 [Image 1 of 5]

    Senator Patty Murray visits NASWI's VAQ-129

    OAK HARBOR, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jacquelin Frost 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    230217-N-AN659-1001 NAVAL AIR STATION WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. – U.S. Senator Patty Murray shakes hands with Cmdr. Eric Hanks, Commanding Officer of Naval Air Station (NAS) Whidbey Island, on the base flight line, Feb. 17, 2023. Murray visited NAS Whidbey Island to congratulate Lt. Peggy Dente and Lt. Lyndsay Evans, EA-18G Growler aviators, for making history as part of the first-ever all-women flyover at the 2023 Super Bowl (Super Bowl LVII.) (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacquelin Frost.)

    This work, Senator Patty Murray visits NASWI's VAQ-129 [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jacquelin Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NASWI
    Peggy Dente
    Lyndsay Evans
    Patty Murray
    Super Bowl
    Eric Hanks

