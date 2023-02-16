Senator Patty Murray visits NASWI’s VAQ-129

230217-N-AN659-1001 NAVAL AIR STATION WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. – U.S. Senator Patty Murray shakes hands with Cmdr. Eric Hanks, Commanding Officer of Naval Air Station (NAS) Whidbey Island, on the base flight line, Feb. 17, 2023. Murray visited NAS Whidbey Island to congratulate Lt. Peggy Dente and Lt. Lyndsay Evans, EA-18G Growler aviators, for making history as part of the first-ever all-women flyover at the 2023 Super Bowl (Super Bowl LVII.) (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacquelin Frost.)

