230217-N-AN659-1014 NAVAL AIR STATION WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. – U.S. Navy Lt. Peggy Dente (left) and Lt. Lyndsay Evans (right), aviators assigned to Naval Air Station (NAS) Whidbey Island, stand with U.S. Senator Patty Murray next to a EA-18G Growler at NAS Whidbey Island, Feb. 17, 2023. Murray met with Dente and Evans to congratulate them for making history as part of the first-ever all-women flyover at the 2023 Super Bowl (Super Bowl LVII.) (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacquelin Frost.)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2023 19:12
|Photo ID:
|7640077
|VIRIN:
|230217-N-AN659-1014
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|OAK HARBOR, WA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Senator Patty Murray visits NASWI’s VAQ-129 [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jacquelin Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT