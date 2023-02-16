Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senator Patty Murray visits NASWI’s VAQ-129 [Image 3 of 5]

    Senator Patty Murray visits NASWI’s VAQ-129

    OAK HARBOR, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jacquelin Frost 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    230217-N-AN659-1014 NAVAL AIR STATION WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. – U.S. Navy Lt. Peggy Dente (left) and Lt. Lyndsay Evans (right), aviators assigned to Naval Air Station (NAS) Whidbey Island, stand with U.S. Senator Patty Murray next to a EA-18G Growler at NAS Whidbey Island, Feb. 17, 2023. Murray met with Dente and Evans to congratulate them for making history as part of the first-ever all-women flyover at the 2023 Super Bowl (Super Bowl LVII.) (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacquelin Frost.)

    Senator
    NASWI
    Patty Murray
    Super Bowl
    women aviators
    ea 18g growler

