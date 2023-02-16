230217-N-AN659-1003 NAVAL AIR STATION WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. – U.S. Senator Patty Murray and Lt. Lyndsay Evans, Electronic Warfare Officer, look inside the cockpit of a EA-18G Growler at Naval Air Station (NAS) Whidbey Island, Feb. 17, 2023. Murray visited NAS Whidbey Island to congratulate Evans and Lt. Peggy Dente, a EA-18G Growler pilot for Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129, for making history as part of the first-ever all-women flyover at the 2023 Super Bowl (Super Bowl LVII.) (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacquelin Frost.)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2023 19:12
|Photo ID:
|7640085
|VIRIN:
|230217-N-AN659-1003
|Resolution:
|1365x2048
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|OAK HARBOR, WA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Senator Patty Murray visits NASWI’s VAQ-129 [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jacquelin Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT