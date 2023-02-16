Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Senator Patty Murray visits NASWI’s VAQ-129 [Image 4 of 5]

    Senator Patty Murray visits NASWI’s VAQ-129

    OAK HARBOR, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jacquelin Frost 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    230217-N-AN659-1003 NAVAL AIR STATION WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. – U.S. Senator Patty Murray and Lt. Lyndsay Evans, Electronic Warfare Officer, look inside the cockpit of a EA-18G Growler at Naval Air Station (NAS) Whidbey Island, Feb. 17, 2023. Murray visited NAS Whidbey Island to congratulate Evans and Lt. Peggy Dente, a EA-18G Growler pilot for Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129, for making history as part of the first-ever all-women flyover at the 2023 Super Bowl (Super Bowl LVII.) (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacquelin Frost.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 19:12
    Photo ID: 7640085
    VIRIN: 230217-N-AN659-1003
    Resolution: 1365x2048
    Size: 0 B
    Location: OAK HARBOR, WA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senator Patty Murray visits NASWI’s VAQ-129 [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jacquelin Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Senator Patty Murray visits NASWI's VAQ-129
    Senator Patty Murray visits NASWI’s VAQ129
    Senator Patty Murray visits NASWI’s VAQ-129
    Senator Patty Murray visits NASWI’s VAQ-129
    Senator Patty Murray visits NASWI’s VAQ-129

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Senator
    NASWI
    Patty Murray
    Super Bowl
    EA 18G "GROWLER"
    Women in Aviation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT