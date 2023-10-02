Vice Adm. Tiongson visits Australia, New Zealand

U.S. Coast Guard Vice Adm. Andrew Tiongson, commander of Pacific Area, shakes hands with Rear Adm. James Gilmour, the New Zealand Joint Force Commander, in Wellington, New Zealand, Feb. 10, 2023. The two senior leaders met to discuss partnerships and future engagements to enhance a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Charly Tautfest).

